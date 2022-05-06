Mason City man jailed on drug distribution charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been jailed on drug charges after authorities executed several search warrants on Thursday.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they along with the assistance of other agencies executed six search warrants. Five of those locations were in Mason City at 1633 and 1637 North Delaware, 18 14th Northeast, 1224 North Washington, and 202 North Madison, as well as at 208 East Spring Street in Manly. The Sheriff’s Department says the warrants were part of an investigation into a methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution group in the north-central Iowa area.
30-year-old Felix Arp was arrested and charged with possession of meth with the intent to deliver, a Class B felony; possession of fentanyl with the intent to deliver, a Class C felony; possession of marijuana, a Class D felony; and three counts of drug tax stamp violations, all Class D felonies.
The Sheriff’s Department says the case is ongoing and other charges are pending involving this case.