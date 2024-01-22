Mason City man jailed for fleeing traffic stop, bringing drugs into jail

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is being held on over $24,000 bond after being accused of fleeing from a traffic stop and then possessing drugs when booked into jail.

A criminal complaint shows Mason City police stopped 32-year-old Todd Sutton Junior in the 1300 block of North Federal shortly before 1 o’clock this morning. They say he provided a false identification to an officer, with Sutton running from officers on foot after giving the false name.

After he was arrested, Sutton was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, where he’s accused of knowingly bringing in marijuana that was concealed in a plastic wrap inside his pants. The complaint says the marijuana weighed 30 grams when weighed by officers.

Sutton has been charged with two counts of possession of contraband in a correctional institution, possession of a controlled substance third of subsequent offense, and a controlled substance violation, all Class D felonies, as well as two counts of driving while barred and one count of interference with official acts causing bodily injury.