Mason City man jailed for burglary
MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail on a first-degree burglary charge.
Cerro Gordo County jail records show 53-year-old Isaac Thomas Junior was booked into the jail shortly after 5 o’clock this morning. Authorities say Thomas allegedly broke into the back door of an apartment in the 1600 block of 6th Place Southeast and assaulted a female victim by throwing punches.
Thomas was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, one count of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, and two counts of violation of a no-contact order. He’s being held on a total of $26,000 bond.
An initial court appearance date was not immediately available.