Mason City man jailed after vehicle pursuit
MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail after a vehicle pursuit earlier this morning.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a pickup truck near the intersection of 19th Southwest and South Monroe at about 1:45 AM. The driver refused to stop and eluded law enforcement at speeds well over 25 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. The pursuit ended at the intersection of 2nd Northeast and North Pennsylvania after the vehicle suffered disabling damage due to the driver’s operation of the vehicle.
37-year-old Joshua Wilmarth was arrested on a probation violation warrant for domestic abuse assault and was additionally charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm after two firearms were located in the vehicle. He faces other charges related to the pursuit.