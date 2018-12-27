Mason City man jailed after breaking into Mason City home, falling asleep on couch with victim’s credit card, clothing

MASON CITY — A man is in jail after allegedly breaking into a Mason City home and falling asleep on the couch on Christmas Eve.

The Mason City Police Department says they were called at about 10 o’clock Monday morning to 140 6th Southwest on the report that the resident had just come home and discovered an unknown male subject asleep on their couch. When police arrived, the suspect was allegedly found to be in possession of the home owner’s credit card and was wearing the owner’s sweatshirt.

Police say 30-year-old James Dulude, who has no permanent address, was charged with second-degree burglary, as Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. Dulude continues to be held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.