Mason City man jailed after $20K of meth allegedly found in storage unit

Aug 28, 2019 @ 5:58am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail after authorities allegedly find more than a pound of methamphetamine in a storage unit.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they executed a search warrant based on an ongoing investigation at two storage lockers at 630 6th Southwest in Mason City. Authorities allegedly found more than a pound of suspected meth with a street value of more than $20,000, as well as a large sum of money.

59-year-old Mark Hobbs was charged with possession of meth with the intent to deliver and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He’s currently being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Hobbs was arrested in April for allegedly stealing Ritchie Valens memorabilia during the Winter Dance Party in Clear Lake. 

