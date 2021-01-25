      Weather Alert
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect from 6 PM this evening until 6 AM Tuesday for Cerro Gordo, Wright, Franklin, Hancock, Butler and Floyd counties.

Mason City man in jail after shooting at vehicle

Jan 25, 2021 @ 10:50am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested for shooting at a vehicle.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were notified of a shooting in the 17000 block of 310th Street on Sunday. Their investigation found that the defendant discharged a firearm into two tires and front fender of a vehicle, rendering the vehicle useless. The suspect also smashed the windshield and side mirror of the same window.

20-year-old Parker Holland-Dunn was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief and assault with the intent to inflict serious injury.

Holland-Dunn remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $7000 bond.

For the latest

Trending
Minnesota man accused of burglarizing rural Clear Lake home found not competent to stand trial
Man charged with five new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting
Mason City School Board approves early retirement requests
Clear Lake man dead after southeast Iowa crash
Plea change hearing scheduled for Mason City man involved in motorcycle chase