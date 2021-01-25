Mason City man in jail after shooting at vehicle
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested for shooting at a vehicle.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says they were notified of a shooting in the 17000 block of 310th Street on Sunday. Their investigation found that the defendant discharged a firearm into two tires and front fender of a vehicle, rendering the vehicle useless. The suspect also smashed the windshield and side mirror of the same window.
20-year-old Parker Holland-Dunn was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal mischief and assault with the intent to inflict serious injury.
Holland-Dunn remains in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $7000 bond.