Mason City man in custody after search turns up drugs, guns

MASON CITY — The execution of a search warrant on Thursday has ended up with a Mason City man being jailed.

A criminal complaint states that a warrant was executed at around 8:30 Thursday morning at an apartment in the 700 block of North Federal. The complaint says during the search, two handguns with obliterated serial numbers were seized, a backpack that contained about 22 ounces of methamphetamine and another handgun. Also allegedly located were United States currency, packaging material, and a digital scale.

46-year-old Andrew Lofton was charged with three counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of possession with the intent to deliver or manufacture meth. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $15,000 bond.