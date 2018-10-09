Mason City man heading back to prison after violating probation

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is being sent to prison after violating his probation.

23-year-old Dylan Mennenga was arrested on June 25th. On April 1st he was accused of escaping from the Beje Clark Residential Facility. On May 20th, he was accused of entering the Casey’s General Store at 2701 19th Southwest in Mason City and trying to use a $20 that had “copy” printed on it as well as Russian writing.

Police say when Mennenga was arrested in the 600 block of South Van Buren that he had a collapsible baton in a pants pocket. He was also previously accused of dropping bags of methamphetamine on the dining area floor at Beje Clark.

Mennenga pleaded guilty to third-offense possession of methamphetamine and escape from custody, while a forgery charge was dismissed. Mennenga was sentenced to 30 days in jail on the escape charge and given a suspended five-year prison sentence and fined $750 on the drug charge.

He was also found to be in violation of probation on a 2017 conviction of third-degree burglary and was order to serve out the remainder of that term in state prison.