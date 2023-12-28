Mason City man headed to prison for ten years after stealing handgun from Clear Lake home

CLEAR LAKE — It’s ten years in prison for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to theft.

22-year-old John Snyder was accused of stealing a handgun from a Clear Lake residence on July 30th. Snyder was taken into custody on August 7th after the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group and other local law enforcement executed a search warrant at a home in the 2600 block of South Federal.

Snyder was originally charged with first-degree robbery, a Class B felony, but as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a Class C felony.

He was recently sentenced by District Judge DeDra Schroeder to ten years in prison.