Mason City man given suspended sentence on firearms possession charge

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

24-year-old Austin Mahana was charged with two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm after two separate incidents. Mason City police say he was in possession of a handgun on May 27th of 2022 after they were dispatched to a shooting at the MacNider Campgrounds. Police also say he was inside the lobby of the Police Department on December 5th of 2022 and was in possession of a .22 caliber pistol.

As part of an agreement with prosecutors, the charge related to the MacNider Campgrounds incident was dismissed by the state in exchange for a “trial on the minutes” agreement on the other charge.

District Associate Judge Adam Sauer found Mahana guilty on the one firearm possession charge and sentenced him on Wednesday to a suspended five-year prison term and placed him on three years probation.