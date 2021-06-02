      Weather Alert

Mason City man given suspended sentence for cash wash burglary

Jun 2, 2021 @ 11:40am

MASON CITY — It’s a suspended prison sentence for a Mason City man who pleaded guilty to burglarizing a car wash.

33-year-old Jackie Reich was charged with third-degree burglary after entering locked areas of the Laser Wash at 500 1st Northwest on November 13th, causing property damage over $1000 and committing theft of items valued over $1000.

Reich as part of a plea agreement pleaded guilty to the Class D felony charge and was sentenced last week to a suspended five-year prison term, given a $1025 fine which was suspended, and placed on five years probation. Reich was also ordered to pay restitution.

