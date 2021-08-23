Mason City man gets 17 year federal prison sentence for drug dealing
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison on federal drug trafficking charges.
31-year-old Bernard Davis III had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession of meth and heroin with the intent to distribute, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The US Attorney for the Northern District of Iowa says Davis was involved in drug dealing between January 2016 and July 2020 and had four separate firearms during that time.
The charges came after law enforcement searched Davis’ home in July 2020 and found a pound of meth, 50 grams of heroin, handguns and a rifle. Davis was originally facing state-level charges but those were dropped after his federal indictment.
Davis must also serve five years of supervised release after his prison term.