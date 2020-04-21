Mason City man get jail time for dumpster fires
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of arson has been sentenced to jail time after agreeing to a plea deal.
55-year-old Adam Schipper was arrested back in February after being accused of setting two separate fires in dumpsters at the Westview Apartments, causing over $750 in damage. Schipper was originally charged with second-degree arson, a Class C felony.
He recently accepted a plea agreement, pleading guilty to reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor. He was sentenced to 365 days in jail with all but 60 days suspended, to be followed by one year probation.