Mason City man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Illinois

OTTAWA ILLINOIS — A Mason City man has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Illinois.

43-year-old Mason Shannon was charged along with 22-year-old Joseph Brewer in the death of Michael Castelli. Shannon and Brewer were accused of putting Castelli in a choke hold during a fight on July 20th of last year on the grounds of a commercial plant grower just northeast of Ottawa Illinois.

Judge Chris Ryan released his guilty verdict on Thursday as Shannon had asked for a bench trial instead of a jury trial.

Shannon will remain free on bond until his November 16th sentencing. Ryan could sentence Shannon up to five years in state prison, but he could also sentence him to time in the La Salle County Jail or place him on probation.

Brewer meanwhile made a deal with prosecutors to testify against Shannon in exchange for the charge being dropped.