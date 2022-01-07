Mason City man found competent to stand trial for sexual abuse
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of sexually abusing a child has been found to be competent to stand trial.
A criminal complaint says 34-year-old Eric Merrill inappropriately made contact with a victim under the age of six between 2016 and this year. Merrill left the state at the start of the investigation into the case, with a nationwide warrant being issued for his arrest. Merrill was arrested in September on a charge of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
In November, Cerro Gordo County District Court Judge James Drew found probable cause that Merrill was suffering from a mental disorder which may have prevented him from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings or assisting effectively in his defense. Drew suspended the proceedings while Merrill was evaluated at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center.
In a ruling filed this week, Drew says the court-ordered evaluation found that Merrill is competent to stand trial. His trial is scheduled to start on January 25th.