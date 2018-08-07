Mason City man fined by state health officials for administering drug outside scope of job

MASON CITY — The Iowa Department of Public Health has fined a Mason City advanced emergency medical technician for using a drug outside the scope of his job.

The department says they are proposing to issue a citation and warning to Scot Orton and impose a $250 fine. They allege Orton back in June administered intravenous push epinephrine to a patient, an act that is not within the scope of practice in Iowa for an advanced emergency medical technician.

Orton has 20 days to appeal the citation.

Click here to see the order from the Iowa Department of Public Health