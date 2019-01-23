Mason City man facing weapons charges files guilty plea

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested last month on weapons charges after allegedly wielding a large knife out in public is now pleading guilty.

23-year-old Anthony Klimke was charged with interference with official acts while in possession of a dangerous weapon after an incident on the evening of December 12th. Klimke ran from police with an eight-and-three-quarters inch silver knife in his hand after they were called to the 700 block of North Federal.

Police say they later found Klimke in the 700 block of North Washington on some playground equipment, waving the knife around and not listening to commands from the officers.

Klimke originally pleaded not guilty to the charges on January 4th and his trial was scheduled to start on February 19th, but online court records indicate that he’s now pleaded guilty to the simple misdemeanor of interference with official acts as well as assault by displaying a dangerous weapon.

No sentencing date has been set.