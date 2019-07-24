Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved
MASON CITY — A Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges after a fatal motorcycle crash last fall wants his trial moved out of Cerro Gordo County.
41-year-old Brandon Kellar was originally charged in October with vehicular homicide while operating under the influence in connection with the September 28th accident at the intersection of 15th and South Pennsylvania in Mason City. 36-year-old Shawn True was a passenger on the motorcycle that collided with another vehicle and died from injuries sustained in the crash.
Mason City police say the investigation determined that Kellar was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash with a blood alcohol content of greater than the legal limit of .08. A second charge of vehicular homicide by reckless driving was filed against Kellar on April 18th.
Kellar’s trial currently is scheduled to start on August 27th in Cerro Gordo County District Court, but online court records show that Kellar’s attorney last week filed a motion for a change of venue. The records do not indicate that a hearing has been scheduled to consider the change of venue motion. Vehicular homicide by OWI is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Vehicular homicide by reckless driving is a Class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.