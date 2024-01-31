Mason City man facing drug, weapon charges has been indicted in federal court

MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested in December on numerous felony charges after a single-vehicle accident has now been indicted on federal charges.

Authorities were called out to the 4000 block of 210th Street near Clear Lake at about 4 o’clock on the afternoon of December 5th. They say 45-year-old Lance Kohler was driving eastbound when he attempted to avoid an animal in the roadway when he lost control, drove into the north ditch and struck a driveway, causing the vehicle to roll over on its passenger side.

Court documents state that Kohler was found to have a loaded .380 caliber pistol in the vehicle, along with numerous hypodermic needles and about 24.6 grams of methamphetamine. Kohler allegedly told officers that he had last used meth at 2:00 AM that morning. He was found to be impaired by drugs.

Kohler was charged with a Class B-level felony controlled substance violation, Class D felony counts of failure to have a drug tax stamp and possession of a firearm as a felon, as well as misdemeanor counts of being a person ineligible to carry dangerous weapons, possession of dangerous weapons while under the influence, and operating while under the influence first offense.

Cerro Gordo County District Court records show the state-level charges were recently dropped due to Kohler’s federal indictment in the case. Kohler’s federal arraignment hearing is scheduled for February 9th in Sioux City.