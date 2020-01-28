      Weather Alert

Mason City man faces vehicular homicide charge after fatal accident in Worth County

Jan 28, 2020 @ 5:19am

HANLONTOWN — A Mason City man has been charged with vehicular homicide after a fatal accident last May in Worth County.

The Iowa State Patrol said at the time of the accident on May 3rd that 38-year-old Rick Johnson was walking eastbound on 390th Street, about an eighth of a mile east of Ironwood Avenue northeast of Hanlontown, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle also traveling eastbound, driven by 43-year-old Luke Beenken of Mason City.

Beenken has been charged with vehicular homicide by reckless driving, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.  Investigators say Beenken was texting while driving and sent a text message at the same time that he ran into Johnson.

