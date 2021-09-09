Mason City man faces two arson counts after fires outside two convenience stores
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on arson charges after incidents at two southeastern Mason City convenience stores.
Court documents state that shortly before 4:30 this morning, 26-year-old William Khuns intentionally lit garbage on fire which caused damage to a wooden fence and a tree belonging to the HyVee Gas station at 1503 4th Southeast. Khuns is also accused of intentionally setting newspapers on fire that were outside of the YesWay store across the street.
Khuns is charged with one count of second-degree arson, a Class C felony, and one count of third-degree arson, an aggravated misdemeanor, and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $12,000 bond.