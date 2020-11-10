      Breaking News
Mason City man faces ten years in prison after being convicted of vehicular homicide

Nov 10, 2020 @ 10:57am

NORTHWOOD — A Mason City man has been convicted of vehicular homicide after a fatal accident in May of last year in Worth County.

The Iowa State Patrol said at the time of the accident on May 3rd, 2019 that 38-year-old Rick Johnson was walking eastbound on 390th Street, about an eighth of a mile east of Ironwood Avenue northeast of Hanlontown, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle also traveling eastbound, driven by 43-year-old Luke Beenken of Mason City. Investigators say Beenken was texting while driving and sent a text message at the same time that he ran into Johnson.

Beenken opted for a non-jury trial, with District Judge Colleen Weiland on Monday finding him guilty of vehicular homicide by reckless driving, a Class C felony that carries a possible ten-year prison term.

Beenken is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18th.

