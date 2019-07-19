Mason City man faces numerous charges after allegedly forging checks to buy lottery tickets, other items
By KGLO News
|
Jul 19, 2019 @ 11:21 AM

MASON CITY —A Mason City man is facing ongoing criminal conduct charges.

Authorities say 41-year-old Michael Rasmussen was arrested on Thursday in the 1200 block of Plymouth Road. Police say between January and May of this year, Rasmussen forged 24 stolen checks totaling $3225, with many of those being used to illegally purchase lottery tickets and other items. Rasmussen also allegedly wrote $1000 worth of checks from his own personal account that was closed. A

uthorities say when Rasmussen was arrested, he was allegedly found to have methamphetamine in a chewing tobacco tin.

Online court records show Rasmussen has been charged with five counts of forgery, one count of ongoing criminal conduct, and one count of possession of a controlled substance second offense.

Rasmussen is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $12,300 bond. He’s due in court for his preliminary appearance next Friday.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Iowa unemployment rate remains among lowest in US at 2.4% Iowa will keep voter registration system for 2020 elections Iowa does well for housing affordability Marshalltown marks anniversary of tornado touchdown Completion of temporary Missouri River levee repairs not likely until 2021 Iowa astronaut reflects on impact of moon landing