Mason City man faces multiple drug charges after being pulled over on traffic violation

MASON CITY — Felony drug charges have been filed against a Mason City man after a traffic stop this week.

Court documents say 25-year-old Blake Perry was pulled over by a state trooper on Monday evening at the intersection of 6th and Polk Place for driving a vehicle without license plates. After being told his car would be search, the trooper says that Perry told them that he had enough marijuana in his car to go to jail for a while.

Multiple containers of marijuana were allegedly discovered, along with drug paraphernalia and a large Tupperware container that contained marijuana and a substance that tested positive for cocaine.

Perry was charged with two counts of a controlled substance violation and possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense. Perry is due in court for his preliminary hearing on August 5th.