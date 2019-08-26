      Weather Alert

Mason City man faces federal meth dealing charges

Aug 26, 2019 @ 11:44am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been indicted on federal drug charges.

34-year-old Demetrius Johnson has been charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, three counts of possession with the intent to distribute meth, as well as possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says Johnson was part of a meth-dealing operation in north-central Iowa between the fall of 2017 and this month. Johnson was indicted in US Federal Court in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

Johnson was previously convicted on a state-level charge of delivery of cocaine in Cerro Gordo County. He started serving a 15 year prison sentence on that charge in 2016.

