Mason City man faces federal indictment on drug, weapons charges

July 14, 2023 11:34AM CDT
Andrew Lofton (Cerro Gordo County Jail photo)

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been indicted on federal drug and weapons charges.

46-year-old Andrew Lofton was arrested after a warrant was executed on April 20th at an apartment in the 700 block of North Federal. The complaint says during the search, two handguns with obliterated serial numbers were seized, a backpack that contained about 22 ounces of methamphetamine and another handgun. Also allegedly located were United States currency, packaging material, and a digital scale.

Lofton had pleaded not guilty to state charges of three counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and one count of possession with the intent to deliver or manufacture meth. Those were dropped recently after his federal indictment.

