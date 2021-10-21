      Breaking News
Mason City man faces drug, weapons charges after confronting person

Oct 21, 2021 @ 10:37am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man faces over 40 years in prison after being accused of pointing a gun at another person.

A criminal complaint states that late Tuesday night, 32-year-old Spencer Graves was driving in the 900 block of 16th Northeast. A person saw Graves driving at a high rate of speed and yelled at him to slow down. The person walked back inside his house then walked back out the rear door when he saw Graves standing on his property. The resident asked Graves to leave his property but Graves refused, with Graves later saying that he had a loaded firearm pointed at him. The victim saw the gun in Graves’ hand and immediately called 9-1-1.

Graves was later stopped near the intersection of 14th and North Hampshire, with officers saying they found a loaded rifle, a loaded CO2 gun, additional ammunition, and 13 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Graves was charged with a Class B-level controlled substance violation, intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, having a used or expired drug tax stamp, operating while intoxicated and possession of meth first offense. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 cash-only bond.

