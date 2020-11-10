Mason City man faces burglary charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged with burglary after being accused of forcing his way into an apartment over the weekend.
A criminal complaint accuses 58-year-old Norance Reyerson of trying to force his way into an apartment in the 400 block of East State Street. The victim was able to physically push the defendant outside the door as he was attempting to push his way into her apartment.
The complaint says once the defendant was pushed free of the door, he fell to the floor and told the victim he had something for her, with Reyerson allegedly reaching down on his body for an object. The victim closed the door and heard a loud bang. Officers discovered a shot from a weapon had been fired and the bullet lodged into the structure of the apartment.
Reyerson has been charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Reyerson is due in court for his preliminary hearing on November 18th.