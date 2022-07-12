Mason City man enters guilty plea to burglary, domestic abuse charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of burglary has entered a guilty plea.
53-year-old Isaac Thomas Junior is accused of breaking into the back door of an apartment in the 1600 block of 6th Place Southeast in the early morning hours of June 16th, where he assaulted a female victim by throwing punches.
Thomas was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison, one count of domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury, and two counts of violation of a no-contact order.
He was originally due in court today for his arraignment hearing, but court records show he recently filed a written plea of guilty to the lesser charges of third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault resulting in injury as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Prosecutors will recommend a suspended five-year prison sentence and three years probation on the burglary charge, and 60 days in jail on the domestic abuse charge with one year probation. Court records did not indicate a sentencing date.