Mason City man dies from injuries in motorcycle vs. car accident last week
MASON CITY — A Mason City man whose motorcycle was hit by a car last week on the city’s west side has died from his injuries.
At about 10:30 last Monday morning, a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Marvin Alphs of Mason City was traveling eastbound on US HIghway 122 and attempted to turn north onto Eisenhower Avenue. A motorcycle driven by 56-year-old Robert Schwieger of Mason City was traveling westbound on 122, with the vehicles colliding in the intersection.
Schweiger was originally taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and was later transferred to the Mayo Clinic hospitals in Rochester, where Mason City police say he died on Monday.
Alphs was not injured in the accident but was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.