Mason City man dead after falling into grain bin
By KGLO News
|
Aug 31, 2018 @ 11:52 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is dead after he was found in a Rockwell grain bin.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says employees of the Five Star Coop arrived to work this morning and discovered that one of their employees, 56-year-old Jeffrey Sprague, was missing, and they contacted the Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7:30 this morning.

After a search of the property and removal of the grain from a grain bin, Sprague was found dead inside the bin.

The Sheriff’s Department says the investigation into Sprague’s death continues through the county medical examiner.

