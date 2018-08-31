Mason City man dead after falling into grain bin

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is dead after he was found in a Rockwell grain bin.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says employees of the Five Star Coop arrived to work this morning and discovered that one of their employees, 56-year-old Jeffrey Sprague, was missing, and they contacted the Sheriff’s Department shortly after 7:30 this morning.

After a search of the property and removal of the grain from a grain bin, Sprague was found dead inside the bin.

The Sheriff’s Department says the investigation into Sprague’s death continues through the county medical examiner.