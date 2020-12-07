Mason City man convicted of murder dies in prison, 11th COVID-19 related death in state prison system
MASON CITY — A Mason City man serving a 50-year sentence for murder has become the 11th COVID-19-related death in the state prison system.
64-year-old Larry Whaley was convicted of second-degree murder in the December 2016 death of 19-year-old Samantha Teeter. Prosecutors said Whaley shot Teeter in the head through his apartment door at 116 17th Southeast on December 2nd of that year.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says Whaley died Saturday morning at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City likely due to complications related to COVID-19 and other pre-existing conditions.
Whaley was serving his sentence at the state prison in Anamosa and had been taken to the hospital in Iowa City several days earlier for more advanced care as his medical condition started to worsen.
The Iowa Department of Corrections website shows two staff members who worked at the prisons in Mitchellville and Clarinda have also died with Covid. There appears to be a current Covid outbreak at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison were 169 inmates have current infections. That’s about one out of four inmates in the state’s maximum security prison. Sixty inmates of the nearly 900 inmates in the Newton prison have the virus. At the state prison in Mount Pleasant, 50 inmates have recently tested positive and 32 inmates at the state prison in Fort Dodge have the virus.
