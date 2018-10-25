Mason City man charged with vehicular homicide after fatal motorcycle accident last month

MASON CITY — The operator of a motorcycle involved in a fatal crash last month in Mason City has been charged with vehicular homicide.

The Mason City Police Department says they arrested 40-year-old Brandon Kellar this morning in connection with the September 28th accident at the intersection of 15th and South Pennsylvania. 36-year-old Shawn True was a passenger on the motorcycle that collided with another vehicle and died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Lt. Rich Jensen with the Police Department says the investigation determined that Kellar was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash with a blood alcohol content of greater than the legal limit of .08.

Kellar has been charged with vehicular homicide, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Kellar is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.