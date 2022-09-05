Mason City man charged with two counts of arson after separate fires at northeastern Mason City residence

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on arson charges after a pair of fires on Thursday night.

The Mason City Police Department says 42-year-old Paige Peyton was arrested on Friday after an investigation. Officers responded to a report of a garage fire in the 200 block of 7th Northeast shortly before 10 o’clock Thursday night. The fire had already been extinguished by the time officers arrived.

Just over an hour later, officers and the fire department responded to the same address for a fire in a vehicle, which was contained to the interior of the car.

Peyton was charged with two counts of second-degree arson, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison on each charge. Peyton is in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $20,300 bond.