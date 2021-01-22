Mason City man charged with stealing truck from Clear Lake gas station
CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City man faces over 10 years in prison after being accused of stealing a vehicle from a Clear Lake gas station and being involved in a pursuit on Interstate 35.
A criminal complaint says 50-year-old Aaron Ryerson shortly after 5 o’clock Wednesday evening took a diesel pickup truck valued at $60,000 from the Kwik Star store east of the interstate. Ryerson was seen driving the vehicle northbound on I-35. The Iowa State Patrol located the vehicle and stopped it after a short pursuit at the 205 mile marker.
Ryerson has been charged with first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, a Class C felony, as well as eluding and driving while barred. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $22,000 bond.
Ryerson is due in court for his preliminary hearing on January 29th.