Mason City man charged with stealing truck from Clear Lake gas station

Jan 22, 2021 @ 10:54am

CLEAR LAKE — A Mason City man faces over 10 years in prison after being accused of stealing a vehicle from a Clear Lake gas station and being involved in a pursuit on Interstate 35.

A criminal complaint says 50-year-old Aaron Ryerson shortly after 5 o’clock Wednesday evening took a diesel pickup truck valued at $60,000 from the Kwik Star store east of the interstate. Ryerson was seen driving the vehicle northbound on I-35. The Iowa State Patrol located the vehicle and stopped it after a short pursuit at the 205 mile marker.

Ryerson has been charged with first-degree theft of a motor vehicle, a Class C felony, as well as eluding and driving while barred. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $22,000 bond.

Ryerson is due in court for his preliminary hearing on January 29th.

