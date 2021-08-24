Mason City man charged with shooting at a vehicle
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged after a shooting incident on Monday.
21-year-old Jacob Patterson is accused of pulling a gun and pointing it at a person in the area of 4th and South Illinois before firing at a vehicle while it pulled away. The bullet struck the rear driver’s door and went through the back door and struck another vehicle that had two people inside.
Patterson has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $10,000 bond.