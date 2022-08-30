Mason City man charged with reckless use of fire, public intoxication after four separate incidents around the Police Department

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested for the fourth time in four days after separate incidents in or around the Mason City Police Department.

Court records show that 43-year-old Bradley Willier showed up at the Police Department at about 8 o’clock on Friday night, having an odor of alcohol and having a difficult time maintaining his balance. He also dumped a can of a flavored malt beverage on the floor.

Saturday night shortly before 7:15, Willier was in the lobby of the police department drinking three of the same flavored malt beverage.

On Sunday at about 6:30, Willier walked into the lobby again intoxicated, and when he took a preliminary breath test, it registered at .173, over twice the legal limit for being intoxicated. In all three instances, he was charged with being intoxicated in a public place.

Police were called Monday night to the lobby at about 8:40 after Willier allegedly told a dispatcher that he set fire to a dumpster nearby and was waiting for officers in the lobby. Officers located the fire in a dumpster behind 15 North Pennsylvania about a block and a half away. Willier was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor.

He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $1000 bond.