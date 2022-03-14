Mason City man charged with helping in robbery of Clear Lake convenience store in January
CLEAR LAKE — Another arrest has been made in connection with the January robbery of a Clear Lake convenience store.
Court records show 27-year-old Dustin Nesje of Mason City is accused of being present when the Casey’s General Store at 202 US Highway 18 in Clear Lake was robbed on the morning of January 23rd. A criminal complaint says Nesje received a small amount of cash from the commission of the robbery, and that after the robbery was committed, he aided and concealed the identity of a co-defendant to help prevent apprehension.
A warrant for Nesje’s arrest was served on Friday and he remains booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of accessory after the fact, possession of methamphetamine and violation of parole.
23-year-old Houston Conway of Britt last month pleaded not guilty to the Casey’s in Clear Lake robbery as well as the January 6th robbery of the YesWay at 1224 North Federal in Mason City, the January 23rd robbery of the Casey’s at 813 North Federal in Mason City, and the YesWay at 637 12th Northeast in Mason City on January 26.
His trial is set for April 5th, and if convicted of all the robbery charges as well as one count of ongoing criminal conduct, he could face up to 65 years in prison.