Mason City man charged with having sexual relationship with a 15-year-old
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.
Authorities accuse 24-year-old Tavian Coleman of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female during November and December of last year.
Coleman was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday on a third-degree sexual abuse charge, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.
Coleman has posted bond and is out of jail. He is due in court for his preliminary hearing on March 11th.