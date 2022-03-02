      Weather Alert

Mason City man charged with having sexual relationship with a 15-year-old

Mar 2, 2022 @ 11:39am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been arrested on a sexual abuse charge.

Authorities accuse 24-year-old Tavian Coleman of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female during November and December of last year.

Coleman was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on Monday on a third-degree sexual abuse charge, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison.

Coleman has posted bond and is out of jail. He is due in court for his preliminary hearing on March 11th.

