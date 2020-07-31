Mason City man charged with having drugs in jail
NORTHWOOD — A Mason City man arrested in Worth County is now facing charges of having drugs in jail.
30-year-old Bradley Paulsen was arrested on Wednesday on a trespassing charge. Court documents state that while he was being booked into the Worth County Jail and was changing into an inmate uniform, a deputy noticed Paulsen shove something up into his groin area. The deputy upon further inspection found a bag, which was later tested and found to be 24 grams of methamphetamine.
Paulsen was subsequently charged with a Class B-level controlled substance violation, possession of contraband in a correctional institution, and a violation of the state’s drug tax stamp law.
Paulsen is currently being held in the Worth County Jail on $35,000 bond. If convicted on all charges, he would face up to 35 years in prison.