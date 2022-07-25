Mason City man charged with firing rifle at a vehicle
MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail charged with firing a gun at a car.
A criminal complaint states that the incident happened shortly before 9 o’clock on Sunday night near the intersection of 19th and South Carolina. Authorities say 39-year-old Dave Obregon was a passenger in a van and he used a rifle to fire several rounds at a car behind him, hitting the vehicle multiple times with the intent of provoking fear.
Obregon was arrested and charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. He’s also being held on a charge of failure to appear.
Obregon at last check was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail.