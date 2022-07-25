      Weather Alert

Mason City man charged with firing rifle at a vehicle

Jul 25, 2022 @ 11:42am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is in jail charged with firing a gun at a car.

A criminal complaint states that the incident happened shortly before 9 o’clock on Sunday night near the intersection of 19th and South Carolina. Authorities say 39-year-old Dave Obregon was a passenger in a van and he used a rifle to fire several rounds at a car behind him, hitting the vehicle multiple times with the intent of provoking fear.

Obregon was arrested and charged with one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon with the intent to injure or provoke fear, a Class C felony punishable by up to ten years in prison. He’s also being held on a charge of failure to appear.

Obregon at last check was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 

For the latest

Trending
27 years in prison for Charles City woman accused of vehicular homicide in crash that killed Mason City couple
Retired Mason City doctor, outgoing county treasurer winners of Mason City Noon Rotary's "Service Above Self" awards
Northwood woman pleads not guilty to deceiving state out of housing, food assistance
Road closures announced for RAGBRAI's stop in Mason City next Wednesday
Mason City council tonight to hear final presentation on whether or not to consider overpass or underpass at Canadian Pacific crossings
Connect With Us