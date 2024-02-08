Mason City man charged with distributing drugs near a Clear Lake school property plans to plead guilty

CLEAR LAKE — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of distributing drugs near a Clear Lake school property.

65-year-old Richard Latham is accused of distributing methamphetamine to someone under the age of 15 in November and December of 2022, with a criminal complaint stating the sales took place on 10th Avenue North within 1000 feet of Lions Field, which is a school-owned property.

Latham was charged with the Class B-felony of distributing drugs near a school property, a crime punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

His trial was scheduled to start next Tuesday, but court records show a plea change hearing has now been scheduled for February 28th in Cerro Gordo County District Court.