Mason City man charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting woman with arrow

MASON CITY — A Mason City man was charged on Friday night with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a victim with an arrow.

The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to a male and female yelling in the area of 1st and North Washington at about 10:11 on Friday night. At the same time, the department received a call from a citizen stating that a female had been shot with an arrow. The citizen was taking the female to the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room, where she was taken into surgery. The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person being restrained at the scene by a bystander. 31-year-old Casey Larson was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Larson is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $100,000 cash-only bond.

Police say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and that anyone with further information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.