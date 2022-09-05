KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Mason City man charged with attempted murder after being accused of shooting woman with arrow

September 5, 2022 5:20AM CDT
Share

MASON CITY — A Mason City man was charged on Friday night with attempted murder after allegedly shooting a victim with an arrow.

The Mason City Police Department says officers responded to a male and female yelling in the area of 1st and North Washington at about 10:11 on Friday night. At the same time, the  department received a call from a citizen stating that a female had been shot with an arrow. The citizen was taking the female to the MercyOne Medical Center emergency room, where she was taken into surgery. The victim’s name and condition have not been released.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a person being restrained at the scene by a bystander. 31-year-old Casey Larson was taken into custody and charged with attempted murder, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Larson is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $100,000 cash-only bond.

Police say the investigation into this incident is still ongoing, and that anyone with further information is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

For the latest

Trending

1

UPDATED --- Plea agreement for Chicago man accused of murdering a man in downtown Mason City
2

Mason City woman pleads guilty to taking over $2000 of benefits from local store
3

Mason City pharmacy fined, placed on probation
4

Mason City man loses appeal of 15-year drunk driving sentence
5

Jury selection today in Mason City murder case, trial moved to Mitchell County