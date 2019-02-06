Mason City man charged in Worth County burglary

MASON CITY — A Mason City man has been charged in a Worth County burglary.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department says on January 24th, they took a report of a burglary in rural Worth Conuty near Manly. At a later date, they say a witness came forward with information regarding the burglary, saying that 18-year-old Tirrell Hopkins was involved.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Sunday in the 600 block of 13th Northeast in Mason City. The Sheriff’s Department says when officers arrived at Hopkins’ home, he took off on foot and was pursued before being taken into custody in the 700 block of 11th Northeast.

Hopkins has been charged with third-degree burglary and interference with official acts.