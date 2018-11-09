Mason City man charged after investigation into missing woman

MASON CITY — A Mason City man is under arrest after an investigation into a missing Lake Mills woman.

Mason City police say at about 5 o’clock Wednesday evening, they along with the Cero Gordo County Sheriff’s Department and the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force went to 344 9th Northeast to assist the Lake Mills Police Department with a missing person and possible assault case. Authorities located the missing 29-year-old woman and transported her to the hospital.

The North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force’s Special Operations Group assisted in arresting 38-year-old Kristofer Voigt of Mason City on two arrest warrants for violation of pre-trial release and violation of parole. Voigt is being held on $5000 cash-only bond.