Mason City man charged after allegedly hitting bicyclist late Saturday night
PLYMOUTH — Charges have been filed after a Mason City man allegedly hit a bicyclist late Saturday night in rural Cerro Gordo County.
The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says the accident happened at 22375 Thrush Avenue near Plymouth shortly after 11:35 PM. James Powell was traveling southbound on his bike when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Cody Skiye.
Skiye was arrested and charged with OWI second offense, making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance and operating a motor vehicle too close to a bicycle.
The Sheriff’s Department says Powell had proper lighting on his bicycle in accordance with the Iowa traffic code. Powell was taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center with injuries requiring hospitalization.