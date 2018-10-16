Mason City man changes mind, will stand trial on first-degree burglary charge
By KGLO News
|
Oct 16, 2018 @ 11:35 AM

MASON CITY — A Mason City man that originally planned to plead guilty to breaking into a home and stabbing a person in June now will stand trial.

34-year-old Troy Burtis is accused of breaking and entering through a crawlspace into a home in the 600 block of South Carolina at about 5 o’clock on the morning of June 21st. Burtis allegedly assaulted a woman and later pulled out a knife and stabbed a man in the neck.

He was arrested on the evening of June 28th after trying to flee from police on a bike, with officers finding a loaded pellet gun concealed in a bag. Burtis was charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury causing serious injury and second offense domestic abuse assault.

A plea change hearing for Burtis was scheduled to be held on Monday, but online court records show District Judge Rustin Davenport has scheduled a jury trial in the case for November 27th.

If convicted of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, he’d face up to 25 years in prison.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Developer looking at placing hotel & convention center complex in Clear Lake Mason City council to discuss changes in fireworks regulations Cerro Gordo supervisors decide to stay put in mental health region Two middle school students charged with making threat to Osage Community School District Trial reset for Iowa dad in son’s basement torture case Soybean harvest falls behind as wet weather continues