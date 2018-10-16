Mason City man changes mind, will stand trial on first-degree burglary charge

MASON CITY — A Mason City man that originally planned to plead guilty to breaking into a home and stabbing a person in June now will stand trial.

34-year-old Troy Burtis is accused of breaking and entering through a crawlspace into a home in the 600 block of South Carolina at about 5 o’clock on the morning of June 21st. Burtis allegedly assaulted a woman and later pulled out a knife and stabbed a man in the neck.

He was arrested on the evening of June 28th after trying to flee from police on a bike, with officers finding a loaded pellet gun concealed in a bag. Burtis was charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury causing serious injury and second offense domestic abuse assault.

A plea change hearing for Burtis was scheduled to be held on Monday, but online court records show District Judge Rustin Davenport has scheduled a jury trial in the case for November 27th.

If convicted of first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, he’d face up to 25 years in prison.