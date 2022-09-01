Mason City man being sent back to federal prison after being found with meth, violating supervised release

MASON CITY — A Mason City man out of federal prison on supervised release has landed himself back in prison after being arrested earlier this week.

38-year-old Mingo Flores had served more than 19 years on an LSD distribution charge. Flores was arrested on August 29th as part of an assault investigation. He was found to have methamphetamine in his possession when arrested, and then tried to flush it down a toilet while at the Cerro Gordo County Jail.

Flores has now been sentenced to another 15 months in a federal prison cell on a supervised release violation. He’ll spend that entire 15 months behind bars as there’s no parole in the federal prison system.