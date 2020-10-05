Mason City man awaiting burglary trial arrested again on willful injury charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City man due to be tried later this month on a burglary charge has once again been arrested, this time on a willful injury charge.
31-year-old Jared Kropf is accused of going into a residence in the 1200 block of North Washington in the early morning hours of September 26th where he assaulted a victim, causing three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, a cut above the eye requiring six stitches and a broken nose.
Kropf is charged with willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony. He was arrested last Thursday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, with his preliminary hearing scheduled for Friday.
Kropf is also awaiting trial on a first-degree burglary charge after being accused of breaking into a residence in the 800 block of 10th Northeast where he assaulted one of the home’s occupants and stabbed and slashed another victim. He’s due to be tried in that case on October 20th.
Kropf is being held on a total of $30,000 bond.